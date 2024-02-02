Elkhorn community members deeply impacted by tragic shooting at local bar

ELKHORN, Wi — The city of Elkhorn is home to about 10,000 people. It's a small town deeply impacted by the tragedy.

Dozens of flowers and candles can be found in front of the Sports Page Barr on Wisconsin Street in downtown Elkhorn. Plus, a picture of Gina and Emerson Weingart sits near the doorstep of the bar.

"She was always bubbly, always happy,” Jenna Wasser explained.

Wasser lives above the sports bar. She can't even fathom that the shooter is still on the loose.

"I've been on edge since I saw that and they still haven't caught the suspect. I'm hoping they can resolve this as quick and in a timely fashion” Wasser said.

A few doors down from the bar is Home Décor and Vintage where the staff is being extremely cautious.

"Just coming in here, her door was locked, which I do not blame her whatsoever,” said a community member who wanted to remain anonymous.

She says she is on edge too. “You're worried about looking over your shoulder. You don't know when it's going to happen again, hopefully it doesn't. But it's just the fact that it happened in our small town, it's just getting a little out of control."

However, residents don't want to live in fear.

"We purposely came out to the shops here on this street because we want to support the local businesses and not let fear get in the way,” Elkhorn resident, Laura Mcleod explained.

Mcleod and her husband live a few blocks from downtown. The thought of an unsolved crime isn't sitting well with her.

"It just feels weird that there's no answer and we don't know who did it."

