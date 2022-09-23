The ice is in! Fiserv Forum ready for Oct. 2 NHL game

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum is ready to host its first NHL game after the ice was installed on the floor this week.

The Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks are coming to Milwaukee for the first-ever NHL game at Fiserv Forum. The game is scheduled for Oct. 2, with the puck drop slated for 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the game went on sale Friday, Aug. 5, and according to Fiserv Forum, they sold out within minutes.

“We're thrilled that the first-ever NHL game at Fiserv Forum has sold out within minutes," said Peter Feigin, President of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum.

If you wanted to attend the game but didn't get tickets, you can still head to the Deer District and take part in the celebration. Events on the plaza will include Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities, and more.

If you are lucky enough to have tickets, Fiserv Forum is waiting for you! The ice is in, fans are ready, and now all we need is for time to go by a little faster!

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with Deer District events kicking off two hours earlier, at 3 p.m.

Check out the video of the ice installation above.

And if you still want tickets, there may be resale tickets available. But in a press release, Fiserv Forum recommended fans only look for resale tickets on Ticketmaster, "the only source for 100% verified fan-to-fan resale tickets."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip