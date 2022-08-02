Fiserv Forum to host National Hockey League game, likely Chicago Blackhawks

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum is adding to its entertainment portfolio after the Bucks announced Tuesday a National Hockey League (NHL) game will be hosted at the arena.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Fiserv Forum and the Chicago Blackhawks will co-host a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the arena. Though details on the game, including dates and opponents are yet to be announced, Bucks and Fiserv Forum president Peter Feigin and Chicago Blackhawks president of business operations Jaime Faulker are expected to attend.

Colin Blackwell, a forward for the Blackhawks, and Chris Vosters, a Blackhawks television play-by-play announcer, are also planning to attend. Blackwell lives in Milwaukee and Vosters is a Milwaukee native, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

The Blackhawks are the closest NHL hockey team to Milwaukee.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

