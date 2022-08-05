NHL game at Fiserv Forum sold out 'within minutes'

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum announced Friday that the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild sold out "within minutes."

Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The game is scheduled for October 2 and will be the first NHL game in Milwaukee since 1993.

“We're thrilled that the first-ever NHL game at Fiserv Forum has sold-out within minutes," said Peter Feigin, President of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum.

If you wanted to attend the game but didn't get tickets, you can still head to the Deer District and take part in the celebration. Events on the plaza will include Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities, and more.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with Deer District events kicking off two hours earlier, at 3 p.m.

There may be resale tickets available. But in a press release, Fiserv Forum recommended fans only look for resale tickets on Ticketmaster, "the only source for 100% verified fan-to-fan resale tickets."

