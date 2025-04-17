The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay is one week away. Here is what you need to know

An historic moment for Green Bay is just one week away as the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 24.

Related Content: Family-friendly events, activities to know during the NFL Draft

Fans are encouraged to register for free entry to the NFL Draft through the NFL OnePass app or at NFL.com/DraftAccess, to get access to the event, plus up-to-date information, exclusive content, and access to giveaways.

Free entry passes are not valid for entry into the draft theater; however, there will be plenty of other events happening in and around Lambeau Field.

Related Content: Community rallies to support Sheboygan food truck owner after criminal past threatens NFL Draft opportunity

The event will begin with a Red Carpet inside the stadium at 4 p.m. Thursday. NFL Network host Kimmi Chex will interview Draft prospects, with portions televised as part of NFL Network's NFL Draft Kickoff show.

The first round of the Draft will begin at 7 p.m., when the Tennessee Titans will be on the clock. The league expects the first round to wrap up around 10:30 p.m.

Related Content: Marcus Mbow's road to the 2025 NFL Draft

The Draft continues Friday, April 25, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 26, with Rounds 4-7.

Festivities will also continue through Saturday, and will include an NFL Draft Experience, chances for autographs from famous players, a cheese carving demonstration, surprise celebrity guests and more.

"It's just going to be a fun, family-friendly atmosphere just to celebrate the city we all live in and love," Ann Moeller, Green Bay's recreation supervisor for the Parks, Recreation and Forestry department, said earlier this month.

As of Monday, the National Football League said 17 prospects are "confirmed" to attend the draft.

Related Content: 17 prospects slated to attend NFL Draft in Green Bay in person

Draft title sponsor Bud Light, owned by Anheuser-Busch, has a strong hold on the beer sales at concession stands throughout the Draft site; however, restaurants inside the NFL Draft footprint will still be able to serve locally made beer.

The National Football League said food offerings will be diverse, with Wisconsin-themed food from concessionaire Delaware North, a farmer's market on April 26, and local food trucks offering items from fish fry to Jamaican food.

If driving to Green Bay, be prepared to pay extra for parking. The Green Bay City Council approved raising parking rates in city garages from $1 per hour to $2 per hour.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error