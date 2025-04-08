A football jubilee: Family-friendly events, activities to know during the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — For the NFL Draft, city and NFL officials tell me it's more than just draft picks and prospects, but instead offering a football jubilee for all to enjoy here in Titletown and across the city.



Touchdown Downtown offers family-friendly events and activities to visitors looking to explore the full city.



Military Avenueplans to host a Tailgate Party near the Draft Campus entrance for families coming and going from the site.

With the big crowds heading to Titletown, there will be a lot to offer to football fans, young and old.

One of many being at the Packers’ former home, the historic City Stadium.

"It's just going to be a fun, family-friendly atmosphere just to celebrate the city we all live in and love," Ann Moeller, Green Bay's recreation supervisor for the Parks, Recreation and Forestry department, said.

Moeller oversees the Field Fest at City Stadium, bringing history and fitness together on one stage on Wednesday, April 23.

Family-fun events to expect at the Draft

The event is one of many activities through Touchdown Downtown, an event series partnership between the city, Downtown Green Bay Inc., and On Broadway Inc.

"We're kind of thinking of the NFL Combine and some of the things the draft prospects go through," Moeller said.

At City Stadium, fans can experience eight football-themed stations — from a QB challenge to a catching competition.

"It'll just be a real fun, active event," Moeller said.

Downtown Green Bay won’t be the only place offering family-fun events.

"We're looking to put smiles on people's faces as they're heading into the draft or heading home," Scott Batterham, co-owner of Book Stop on Military Ave, said.

Batterham said Military Avenue plans to put their own flair on the fun.

Being just steps away from the draft campus, visitors will run into Military Avenue's Tailgate Party.

"It's going to be a tailgate party, just like you'd find on Packer gamedays," Batterham said.

Batterham owns Book Stop bookstore with his daughter, but they'll be in charge of entertainment at the party, featuring roughly a dozen food trucks and enough activities to keep the kids entertained.

"We want a family to be able to come in and enjoy the day and enjoy their stay here in Green Bay," Batterham said.

Back in downtown Green Bay, families can get active Saturday morning with a special Draft Day 5K event.

"We wanted to bring a touch of that athleticism to our events here in downtown Green Bay as part of our Touchdown Downtown," Mary Rhode, OnBroadway Inc. vice president of marketing & communications, said.

Rhode said the 5K run will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. and runners of all ages are in store for a variety of perks, from footballs to a post-race tailgate party.

"Just excited and ready to go and welcome people to Green Bay," Rhode said.

Of course, there will be plenty of activitiesdown at the main stage: Lambeau Field.

"This is an event that’s really meant for all walks of life," Nicki Ewell, NFL senior director of events, said.

Ewell lists a field goal contest inside the bowl, a Play60 area, and a flag football clinic,to name a few.

"Football is a unifier, we are excited to bring people together of all 32 clubs," Ewell said.

No matter where the family is during the draft, those are just a few of many events to take advantage of.

