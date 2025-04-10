NFL announces additional Draft events, celebrity appearances

NEW YORK — The NFL announced a lineup of activities and celebrity appearances for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Packers legend Jordy Nelson and Wisconsin greats Joe Thomas and Jonathan Taylor are among the current and former star players who will join commissioner Roger Goodell on the Draft stage throughout the weekend to announce picks.

Watch: NFL Draft stage takes shape in Titletown:

NFL Draft stage takes shape in Titletown

The preliminary schedule for Green Bay's first time hosting the NFL Draft is as follows:

Media Day – Wednesday, April 23

The Draft campus will be closed to the general public, but the NFL will host its annual Prospect Clinic, focusing on connecting local youth football players and Special Olympics athletes with Draft prospects.

"During the clinic, USA Football coaches and Draft prospects will coach participants through a series of basic football skills and drills activities," the NFL wrote in its release.

Media will speak with Draft prospects and NFL Network Draft analysts (Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Joel Klatt) prior to touring the Draft campus itself.

Draft Day 1 – Thursday, April 24

The NFL Draft Red Carpet inside Lambeau Field will begin at approximately 4:00 P.M. CT, according to the NFL. Fans can watch from inside the bowl. NFL Network host Kimmi Chex will interview Draft prospects, with portions televised as part of NFL Network's NFL Draft Kickoff show.

At the Draft stage, a Wisconsin-based youth choir will perform the “Lift Every Voice and Sing," followed by singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. singing the National Anthem and then a flyover of four Black Hawk helicopters.

Unnamed "Packers legends and current players" will join Goodell on stage to "help kick off the night’s festivities and welcome fans to Green Bay."

The night will also feature a special art installation created by Milwaukee-based eco-sustainable wood artist Ike Wynter, which will line the "player walkway" as prospects walk toward the stage.

Draft Day 2 – Friday, April 25

Former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, Wisconsin greats Joe Thomas and Jonathan Taylor, Hall of Famer Lynn Swann, and former Chiefs wide receiver and return specialist Dante Hall are among the current and former players the league says will announce picks. Players from the 2000 Draft Class will also announce selections, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the class.

A drone show will mark the end of the night, after the third round concludes.

The league says additional fan experiences will include chances to win autographed footballs and helmets, team roll calls, t-shirt tosses, live fan cams, trivia, on-stage contests, and a chance to win Super Bowl LX tickets.

Draft Day 3 – Saturday, April 26

Day 3 will showcase "Wisconsin’s rich culture and community," according to the league, offering activities including:



Bike Parade – Children can ride bicycles around the NFL Draft Experience before gates open

– Children can ride bicycles around the NFL Draft Experience before gates open Farmer’s Market – A celebration of local vendors, where fans can enjoy a taste of Wisconsin’s finest offerings.

Puppy Adoptions – The Wisconsin Humane Society will pups looking for their forever homes.

– The Wisconsin Humane Society will pups looking for their forever homes. Military Enlistment Ceremony

Oneida Smoke Dancers performance

University of Wisconsin Marching Band performance

performance Polka Band and Dance Group performance

Cheese Carving Demonstration

"Packers Legends" appearances

Surprise celebrity guests

After the seventh round of the Draft, the night will end with the headliner of the NFL Draft Concert Series, which the league says will be announced in the coming days.

NFL Draft Experience

The NFL Draft Experience will take place all three days of the Draft, turning the area near Lambeau Field and Titletown into a festival for fans.

The Draft Experience will include:



High jump challenges

The 40-yard dash

NFL Hall of Fame exhibits

Photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 58 Super Bowl rings.

NFL FLAG drills

Skills challenges

As a reminder, the hours of the Draft Experience are as follows:

Thurs., April 24: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri, April 25: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sat., April 26: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Draft itself is scheduled for the following times:

Thurs., April 24: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Fri, April 25: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sat., April 26: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to register for free entry to the NFL Draft through the NFL OnePass app or at NFL.com/DraftAccess, to get access to the event, plus up-to-date information, exclusive content, and access to giveaways.

The Draft presented by Bud Light will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and streamed on NFL+.

