Community rallies to support Sheboygan food truck owner after criminal past threatens NFL Draft opportunity

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Marc Luecke, the owner of Harvest Street Food Truck, is approaching his third season in the food truck industry.

In this season of his life, he's nearing nine years of addiction recovery.



He reached out to TMJ4 when he was chosen as a vendor for the NFL Draft in Green Bay.

Unfortunately, his excitement turned to disappointment when he received a letter stating his application had been denied due to a background check related to his past struggles with substance abuse.

“Your heart sinks into your stomach...and what’s going to happen?” Luecke reflected.

Having invested approximately $15,000 in ingredients and equipment in preparation for the event, Luecke feared that the setback could have severe financial implications for his business and family.

But he said he was not willing to take no for an answer.

“I’m not that person I was nine years ago,” he asserted.

To support his appeal, Luecke reached out to community leaders in Sheboygan County for letters of recommendation.

Among those he contacted was Ray York, a Sheboygan business counselor, who passionately advocated for Luecke's fresh start.

“He is a dedicated entrepreneur, a supportive community member, a devoted family man. And simply a good person. His past does not define who he is today,” York wrote in his letter.

Luecke said the outpouring of support was overwhelming in the best way. “Pretty emotional when I was reading some of the letters. Definitely teared me up a little bit.”

This community backing ultimately led to the overturning of the initial denial, and Luecke received the permit he needed to serve at the draft.

Upon hearing the good news, York remarked, “I was thrilled. I was very glad to hear that he was able to overcome that obstacle.”

For Luecke, the successful outcome felt like a miracle. He now aims to pay it forward by giving back to the community.

A portion of Harvest Street’s profits from the draft will be donated to Amanda’s House in Green Bay, a nonprofit organization supporting women in recovery.

Co-founded by Paula Jolly, the organization plays a critical role in assisting women on their path to sobriety.

Jolly praised Luecke’s commitment to supporting others, stating, “I think it’s amazing that he was able to do that because there is a lot of stigma yet in our community.”

Reflecting on his journey, Luecke encourages others facing challenges to keep trying and remain hopeful.

“Just keep trying, put your best foot forward and do the next right thing."

