Parking rates to double on ramps during the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — There are eight days left until the NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, and if you're coming to the city and plan on using a parking ramp during the event, you might end up paying double.

During last night's City Council meeting, a vote was passed to approve a proposal to raise parking rates in city garages from $1 an hour to $2 an hour during Draft week.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now A parking garage is seen in downtown Omaha, Nebraska on March 1, 2022.

That means visitors could be spending $24 a day.

Watch: Green Bay getting ready for NFL Draft this month

Green Bay getting ready for NFL Draft this month

The city's public works director said the higher fees will help the city pay extra staff members to keep an eye on the ramps.

For more information on how to register for the event, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error