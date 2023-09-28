Special board meeting underway after soft lockdown at Raymond Elementary

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. — A special school board meeting is underway at a Racine County school after it went on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning.

The meeting at Raymond School in Franksville was scheduled for next week but was adjusted due to threats against school leaders.

Earlier in the day, Raymond School Superintendent Michael Garvey shared a letter sent to families informing them of the "modified soft lock down." It meant students would continue learning in the building but staff would supervise students from class to class and no visitors would be allowed inside the facility.

Parents felt the reasoning for the lockdown was too vague.



"They never really gave us a reason. They said I could come pick her up if I wanted to. So it's like that's kind of fishy to me so I did come and pick her up," parent Kristie Drew said.

The amended notice cited several written threats of violence received by school district officials before explaining the public can watch the meeting remotely or in a provided viewing room.

Board members are expected to go into closed session to discuss a number of subjects including an administrator's employment. Several parents contacted TMJ4 News stating that the current principal Jeff Peterson's job was on the line.

