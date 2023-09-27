Raymond Elementary in 'soft lockdown' due to 'possible disruptions' on Wednesday

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. — Raymond Elementary School in Franksville, Racine County is in a soft lockdown Wednesday due to "possible disruptions," according to the school district's superintendent.

Johnson Creek School District Superintendent Michael P. Garvey shared a letter sent to families informing them of the "modified soft lock down." That means students will continue learning in the building but that staff will supervise students from class to class and that no visitors will be allowed inside the facility on Wednesday.

Read the letter to families below:

Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid any further distractions from learning, I placed the school in a modified soft lock down for today. Students and staff will continue the instruction and learning as normally scheduled. Students will be supervised as they move from class to class. However, visitors will not be allowed inside our building today. Our priority is student learning and all students will continue their learning today. This soft lockdown is due to possible disruptions and is not based on a threat to our students.





