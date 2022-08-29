Shannon Sims and Charles Benson to anchor TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is happy to announce that Shannon Sims and Charles Benson have been named the new anchors for TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.

"Whether it’s moderating a debate, crisscrossing the state reporting on the upcoming election, or anchoring a newscast together - it’s clear Shannon Sims and Charles Benson make a great team. Charles and Shannon have good chemistry and they bring out the best in one another both behind the scenes and on-camera," said TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher.

"Shannon and Charles have been a big part of the success of TMJ4 News at 6 p.m. and we’re excited for them to team up to anchor the 10 p.m. newscast as well."

Shannon and Charles are the latest talent changes coming to TMJ4 News. Marisa Woloszyn was recently named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today after Brian Niznansky's promotion to Chief Meteorologist, and Symone Woolridge and Tom Durian were selected to be the morning show's news anchors.

Shannon and Charles will debut on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.

About Shannon Sims

Shannon Sims co-anchors 'TMJ4 News at 4, 6 and 10' every weekday.

Her journey to Milwaukee has not been the road typically taken by most journalists. Before starting her career in broadcasting, Shannon was a classically trained singer, aspiring to be an opera performer. She has a bachelor of arts from the Manhattan School of Music.

After studying abroad in Italy she landed in Bloomington, IN. It was there she began her broadcast career as a radio announcer for 92.3 WTTS. The California native returned to the Bay Area to pursue a new career in radio and TV.

In San Francisco, at KGO 7, Shannon interned and was quickly hired as a production assistant. She got her first job in front of the camera at KREM 2 Spokane, WA as a general assignment reporter.

During her time in the Northwest she covered snow, snow and more snow. But it was her exclusive and breaking developments in the disappearance of Shasta and Dylan Groene, and later the capture of sex offender and kidnapper Joseph Duncan, that helped her grow as a journalist.

Shannon continued to hone her skills at WVEC in Norfolk, WKEF in Dayton, OH and waking up early with the FOX19 morning team in Cincinnati.

During every stop, Shannon has been involved in the community. One of her biggest achievements was raising money to outfit the entire 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade classes at the Dayton Boys Academy with brand new ties. Not only did she fund the uniform project, but she was able to bring a group of professional men into the school to spend time with each child and develop a bond that would last a lifetime.

While in Dayton Shannon was also very active as a member of the Dayton chapter of NABJ (National Association of Black Journalists).

Shannon enjoys working in the Milwaukee community and learning more about the Brew City and beyond.

While not on the job, Shannon enjoys road tripping to explore new places, antique shopping, watching foreign movies, salsa dancing, opera and jazz.

Please share your stories with Shannon. Email her at shannon.sims@tmj4.com. If you want to learn a little more about Shannon, follow her on Twitter or like her Facebook page.

About Charles Benson

Charles Benson is one of the most reliable, trusted and experienced reporters in southeast Wisconsin. If there's a big story going on, Charles is usually there.

He's not only a familiar face in the community, but a man of faith, dedicated to his family. Charles was inducted into the prestigious Milwaukee Silver Circle in 2013, a lifetime achievement honor given by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

“In presidential election years, you can find me chasing candidates around Wisconsin, keeping them honest about their campaign promises. My favorite stories are about people right here in Milwaukee and around the state. Whether it's a story about the trials and tribulations of someone's life or the triumphs of the Packers or Brewers, I'm always looking for the story that will make a difference in people’s lives.”

“It's not always about the stories you break; it's about the people you meet. It's about making a difference, showing the struggles people go through, and having an impact in our community.”

“I worked in Peoria, Illinois, Green Bay and Madison. But most of his my talented years happened right here. My wife is from Milwaukee and my son was also born here. They’re the two reasons why I love and will always love this place.”

“It all started with a dream as a young boy. By the 3rd grade, I knew exactly what I wanted to do for a living. In my little league, I was more interested in doing the play-by-play than being an athlete.”

“Part of what helped me develop the skills to be a journalist was my unique upbringing. Growing up, my dad was in sales, and we moved around a lot. I was constantly meeting new people, and making new connections with folks I didn't know. It’s something I still do almost every day!”

“These days, you can always find me training for something. I love biking, running and swimming and occasionally combine all three for a few triathlons each year. I completed the Wisconsin Ironman competition in 2013. It was my first, but hopefully not my last. I'm also a big believer in volunteering for the church and in the community. The best part of my day is when I'm in the grocery store, the gym or a public place and someone stops me to say ‘Thanks for doing that story,’ or ‘I like what you're doing on the news.’”

If you have a story, Charles can be reached at Charles.Benson@tmj4.com

