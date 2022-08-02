Symone Woolridge, Tom Durian named to new TMJ4 morning anchor team

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is happy to announce that Symone Woolridge and Tom Durian are the new anchors of TMJ4 News Today.

“Tom and Symone are two strong journalists who, together, make a great anchor team,” said TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher.

Durian and Woolridge will make their debut as the permanent anchors of TMJ4 News Today on Sept. 6.

"Please join me in congratulating Tom and Symone as we embark on this new era of TMJ4 News Today!" added Vetscher.

TMJ4 News is also excited to share that Susan Kim will be transitioning to a new role with TMJ4 in our early evening newscasts.

About Symone Woolridge

Award-winning journalist Symone Woolridge is proud to be a new member of TMJ4’s news anchor team. Symone joined TMJ4 News at the end of March 2022.

A native of Evanston, Illinois, Woolridge joined TMJ4 after anchoring and reporting in Memphis, Tennessee. Prior to that, she worked for a news station in Tupelo, Mississippi where she was a reporter and the station’s first weekend morning anchor.

Woolridge also worked as an associate producer and multimedia journalist in Carterville, IL. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. In her most recent role at WREG-TV in Memphis, Woolridge was the station’s first breaking news anchor for the weekday morning show. She covered everything from crime to severe storms.

She also had her own weekly segment called “Bright Spot,” which highlighted positive news happening in the area. Woolridge finds it extremely rewarding to recognize and highlight people doing positive things and succeeding, especially in underserved communities.

Growing up near the Milwaukee area, Symone feels at home in the Midwest and is excited to be back.

“My family still lives in Illinois and after pursuing my career hours away from them, I now get to continue doing what I love with them right here with me as they watch and support me from a front row seat. This move means a lot to them and to me. It’s certainly a full circle moment. I’m back near where I started and who I started with,” said Woolridge.

In addition to being a self-proclaimed “newsie,” Woolridge is a sports fan, dog lover and foodie.

About Tom Durian

Tom Durian joined TMJ4 in February of 2017. He is no stranger to southeast Wisconsin. Tom worked as an anchor/reporter in Milwaukee earlier in his career, and is excited to be back in the Brew City.

Tom previously worked at KSTP 5 Eyewitness News in Minneapolis-St.Paul, where he was an anchor and reporter. He is an EMMY-winning reporter as part of the team that won "Best Newscast" for their coverage of the death of superstar and Minnesota native Prince.

Prior to the Twin Cities, Tom was co-anchor of the CBS 58 Morning News in Milwaukee from 2011-2013. During his time in Wisconsin, politics took center stage. Tom covered the 2012 Presidential race from Janesville to the Republican National Convention in Tampa, FL. and on to Charlotte, N.C. for the Democratic National Convention. Tom was also on scene of the tragic shootings at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin and Azana Salon in 2012.

Previously he was an anchor and reporter for KHQ in Spokane, Washington and KMIR in Palm Springs, CA.

During his career, Tom has covered major breaking news stories. He has filed reports from the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in New York, the death of President Ronald Reagan, the Michael Jackson child molestation trial, and recovery efforts along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina.

Tom says one of the most exciting stories he's ever covered was "a day on the aircraft carrier - The U.S.S. Ronald Reagan." Tom and his photojournalist were flown to the carrier off the coast of Mexico. He received a certificate for taking part in an arrested landing and catapulted take-off from the giant ship.

Tom was born and raised in Los Angeles and studied Journalism at College of the Desert and UCLA. That's also where he began his career as an intern on the KTLA Morning News.

Outside of the "TV world," Tom is an avid car enthusiast. When it comes to music, you'll find him listening to the greats; Sinatra, Martin, and Crosby. Despite the fact he is from the hustle and bustle of L.A. he's also a big country music fan. You might find him singing some of his favorites at a local karaoke spot or in the crowd at Summerfest.

For more than a decade, Tom has worked with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to raise money for the 35,000 Americans suffering from the genetic disorder.

If you have a story, Tom can be reached at Tom.Durian@tmj4.com

