Marisa Woloszyn named new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today

MILWAUKEE — Marisa Woloszyn has been named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today, the station announced Thursday.

Woloszyn replaces Brian Niznansky, who was recently named TMJ4's Chief Meteorologist.

"Since joining the team just last year, Marisa has quickly endeared herself to viewers and coworkers alike," News Director Tim Vetscher said. "Whether it’s being a steady voice during severe weather coverage or delivering the forecast from one of Milwaukee’s many festivals, it’s clear to all Marisa shines no matter the situation."

Marisa will join Tom Durian, Symone Woolridge, Adriana Mendez, Andrea Albers, and Elaine Rojas-Castillo full-time beginning October 3rd.

"I am super excited to join TMJ4 News Today. I have some big shoes to fill, but I look forward to getting people ready for the day, no matter what Mother Nature brings," Woloszyn said. "I'm thrilled to join Tom, Symone, Adriana, Elaine, and Andrea on TMJ4 News Today to as we start this new adventure together. The forecast is looking bright!"

About Marisa

Marisa Woloszyn joined Storm Team 4 in January 2021. She is a two-time Emmy-award winning meteorologist.

Before coming to Milwaukee, she spent nine years in Oregon. She moved out there with her now husband. They adopted two dogs from a second-chance shelter, Gunner and Lou. Marisa and her husband welcomed their first daughter in February 2020, six weeks earlier than expected. Marisa was in denial that she was in labor and even recorded the late newscast before heading to the hospital. Their second daughter was born here in Milwaukee in February 2022, right on schedule.

Marisa grew up in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in Meteorology and Atmospheric Sciences and minors in both Sustainability and Environmental Studies. Even though she's in Badger country, she will still cheer on the Spartans! Go Green!

Marisa is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist through the American Meteorological Society. She also has a master's degree in Applied Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Marisa likes all types of weather and tries to find a positive twist whenever possible. She says she loves to talk about weather, sometimes too much, so email her atMarisa.Woloszyn@tmj4.comand ask her anything!

