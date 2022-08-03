Brian Niznansky named Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is thrilled to announce that Brian Niznansky has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News.

"From growing up in Racine to going to college at UWM, it’s been Brian Niznansky’s dream since an early age to be the Chief Meteorologist at TMJ4. Thanks to Niz’s passion for weather, his dedication to this station and his hometown, not to mention flat-out hard work, Niz’s dream has come true," said TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher.

"When I started this career journey 20 years ago, going to school at UW-Milwaukee and interning at TMJ4, I set a career goal of one day being Chief Meteorologist at TMJ4. My idols growing up were Paul Joseph and John Malan. Another 20 years from now, if I'm mentioned in the same breath as them, I know I've successfully carried out this job," Niznansky said.

With this new role, Niznansky will leave his TMJ4 News Today role and move to the evening shows, which is when we typically see severe weather. The evening shift will allow Niznansky, as Chief, to be front and center during our storm coverage.

"I'm really excited about the future of the Storm Team 4 as an entire weather team. We have extremely smart and talented Meteorologists to once again lead the weather coverage in Milwaukee," said Niznansky.

This news comes after Brian Gotter announced he would be retiring from television to take a position with the MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) Fund.

Gotter will be with TMJ4 through the fall. Niznansky will take over the role beginning on October 3.

"Milwaukee is home, always has been, and always will be. This community means everything to me and it is an honor to now lead Milwaukee's Weather Team," Niznansky said.

The search for a new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today is already underway.

Please join us in congratulating Niz on this well-earned promotion!

About Brian Niznansky:

Brian joined TMJ4 after working several years at our sister station NBC26 in Green Bay. Prior to Green Bay, he worked in Wausau, where he was voted “Favorite Weathercaster” by the readers of the Wausau City Pages. Brian grew up in Racine, graduated with a degree in Meteorology from UW-Milwaukee, and is absolutely thrilled to be forecasting for his hometown.

Brian and his wife Julie live in Grafton with their two young daughters, Olivia and Riley. Most of Brian’s family remains in Racine, and Julie’s family is in Mequon. Brian explains, “It’s very important for our daughters to have a close relationship to their grandparents."

Brian’s fascination with weather goes as far back as he can remember. According to Brian, “I used to get picked on for watching The Weather Channel more than ESPN.” As Brian went on to study Meteorology at UW-Milwaukee, he learned the broadcast side of things, while being mentored by John Malan.

Brian is a weather nerd down to the core. “If I’m not at work tracking storms, I’ll either be checking them out from home, or out chasing them down,” he says. But don’t be fooled - Brian is also a Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, and Packers fanatic.

