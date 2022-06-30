MILWAUKEE — After 26 years in broadcast news, with 16 of those at TMJ4 News, Meteorologist Brian Gotter has made the decision to retire from television for a full-time role with the MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) Fund.

Over the years, Brian has been the face of TMJ4’s partnership with the MACC Fund. He’s led various fundraisers from bowling outings to black-tie events and many other initiatives in between. The MACC Fund has become a passion of Brian’s, making the transition a natural fit.

“During his time in Milwaukee, Brian has endeared himself to viewers and coworkers alike,” said News Director Tim Vetscher.

“He’s been a reliable meteorologist viewers in southeast Wisconsin could count on to keep them safe during severe weather. But while he took the forecast seriously, Brian, as we all know, never took himself seriously. He’s always quick with a joke or a one-liner that could make viewers laugh and lighten the mood. Brian’s experience, skill, and fun-loving personality will definitely be missed.”

Brian will stay with TMJ4 through the fall before moving on to the MACC Fund.

