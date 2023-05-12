Saying goodbye to meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn as she departs for WXYZ in Detroit

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, TMJ4 News Today said goodbye to meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn as she departs TMJ4 News to head back home to Detroit. Marisa will be working for WXYZ, a TMJ4 News sister station.

Marisa has been with TMJ4 since January of 2021. She took over on TMJ4 News Today in October of last year after Brian Niznansky moved to evenings, following Brian Gotter’s departure.

During her time on TMJ4 News Today, Marisa brought her bright smile, fun personality, and of course, shoecasts to the morning show.

Marisa said the shoecasts will likely continue in Detroit but we will sure miss them here! Check out her last TMJ4 shoecast from Friday.

Symone Woolridge, Tom Durian, and Adriana Mendez made sure to recognize Marisa during TMJ4 News Today on Friday. If you missed it, you can see some of Marisa's final moments on TMJ4 below.

Watch: TMJ4 News Today crew talks about Marisa's unpopular opinion towards cheese

Saying goodbye to Marisa Woloszyn

Watch: Marsia blooper moment

Bloopers from Marisa Woloszyn

We wish you the best of luck, Marisa! you will be dearly missed.

Marisa is departing TMJ4 for our sister station, WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

Marisa is from Detroit, so this is a move home for her. Marisa was a weather intern for WXYZ in 2011, and is a Michigan State alumna.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to move back home. It is bittersweet though because I've loved my time at TMJ4 especially on the morning team and the weather team," Marisa said. "I’m looking forward to being closer to family and giving my daughters the opportunity to spend time with their grandparents.”

"Since arriving in Milwaukee in early 2021, Marisa has endeared herself to viewers and colleagues alike," News Director Tim Vetscher said. "She will definitely be missed."

Marisa’s last day with TMJ4 is Friday, May 12th.

