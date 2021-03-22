Roundy's shooting victim, Kevin Kloth, loved talking sports and spending time with family: Obituary

Visitation hours for the funeral of one of two men tragically killed at the Roundy's distribution center in Oconomowoc last week have been scheduled, according to an obituary.

An obituary posted on the Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home's website states visitation services for 51-year-old Kevin Dennis Kloth will be held Thursday, March 25 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kevin’s honor are asked to be donated to the Germantown High School Athletic Department or a charity of your choice.

The obituary says Kloth was born in Oconomowoc and graduated from Germantown High School and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

Kloth worked in management for Walgreens, Aldi and Batteries Plus. In 2000, Kloth began his 20-year career at Roundy’s, first in Wauwatosa and then in Oconomowoc.

The obituary states Kloth loved watching, analyzing and talking high school, college and professional sports.

"He had a love for many but his favorites were definitely football, basketball and baseball. Kevin and his dad would spend endless hours discussing games and players and as Kevin’s nephews became older, it would be very common for them to join in on these chats as well," the obituary states.

"Family was so important to Kevin. There were many family dinner nights at Stacey’s, where Kevin always arrived fashionably late. 'Uncle Stinky' could never get enough of the stories from his nephews and niece. And his infectious laugh will be dearly missed," according to the obituary.

Kloth and Kevin Schneider, of Milwaukee, were shot and killed on duty at the distribution center late last Tuesday night. The shooter was a co-worker, who police say killed himself following a pursuit with police.

A candlelight vigil for Kloth and Schneider was held at Museum Center Park in Milwaukee last Saturday.

Roundy's said earlier this week that it would be providing counseling for associates following the loss they all experienced.

