Remembering Kevin William-John Schneider, victim in Roundy's Oconomowoc shooting

Kevin Schneider, of Milwaukee, was one of the two Roundy's employees who was shot and killed at a distribution center in Oconomowoc on March 16.

Prior to his 20-plus years of working for Roundy's, Schneider was a 1999 graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. While attending there he met Katie-Lynne Kucharski, who he would later marry on Oct. 23, 2010.

Schneider, 39, was known by those close to him as a true sportsman. Some of his outdoor hobbies included fishing, deer hunting, and kayaking. Also an avid sports fan, Schneider was a Penn State football fanatic who made yearly trips to see his beloved Nittany Lions play.

Public visitation will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10:00 am- 1:00 pm. In honor of Kevin's love for animals, memorials to "MADACC" animal control commission have been suggested. Also, in memory of the way Kevin lived his life, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

