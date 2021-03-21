Vigil held to honor victims of Roundy's Distribution Center shooting

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of people gathered at Museum Center Park in Milwaukee on Saturday for a candlelight vigil just days after two Roundy's employees were shot and killed at the Oconomowoc distribution center. The victims, Kevin Schneider of Milwaukee and Kevin Kloth of Germantown, both worked with Roundy's for two decades.

The vigil was also live-streamed at the Oconomowoc facility so co-workers there could also take part.

TMJ4 News

Pedro Lopez was at Saturday's vigil. He's been a Roundy's employee for five years and said he knew Kloth. Like many, he was in shock when he heard the news on Wednesday.

“I had no words actually. I couldn’t believe that it happened there at work," Lopez said.

Those feeling were echoed by another co-worker, Fiorela Garay, who came to pay her respects to her colleagues.

“I was a little scared that something like that could happen where you work. Where you’re supposed to feel safe. Where you’re just supposed to go to work and work and go home everyday. To have that taken away is just not fair,” Garay said.

TMJ4 News

Various Roundy's and Kroger Managers as well as Oconomowoc Mayor Robert Magnus were also at the vigil and shared their condolences.

"It truly turned our world upside down. Losing lives of co-workers in a tragedy that really no one should have to go through," said the President of Roundy's Division of the Kroger Company Michael Marx.

Marx also spoke to the way employees at the distribution stepped up during the pandemic, making sure communities across Wisconsin and Illinois were fed.

"What they accomplished during the pandemic is truly phenomenal. That's why this tragic event is so sad. We lost some heroes this past week," Marx said.

Roundy's said earlier this week that it would be providing counseling for associates following the loss they all experienced.

