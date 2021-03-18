Victims in Roundy's Oconomowoc shooting identified, authorities say no motive known yet

The two men who were killed during a workplace shooting at Roundy's distribution center in Oconomowoc have been identified.

The Waukesha Sheriff's Office identified the two victims and the suspect in a press conference Thursday morning. The two victims were identified as 39-year-old Kevin Schneider and 51-year-old Kevin Kloth. Officials say both were found with gunshot wounds in different areas of the building by other union members and managers on site Tuesday evening.

The suspected gunman, identified as Fraron Cornelius, took his own life after he crashed his vehicle during a police pursuit, according to law enforcement and a Roundy's union leader.

Officials say there is still no word of what motivated Cornelius in the shooting but they are continuing to actively investigate the horrific incident.

Online records show Cornelius does not have a criminal record. Cornelius has a traffic citation for speeding on the freeway from 2019, and a civil suit that was dismissed in 2003.

A Roundy's union official said all three men were longtime employees, all employed for at least 20 years with the company.

Kevin Kloth is from Germantown and Kevin Schneider is from Milwaukee.

We received this statement from Brett Stousland the Germantown School District Superintendent:

"Kevin Kloth is a graduate of Germantown High School and his father is a retired GHS teacher who still helps out with coaching in the district. Kevin does not have children and therefore, no children in the Germantown School District. He does have a nephew who attends GHS, so the School Counselors and School Social Worker were made aware of this early this morning in order to offer support to that student and family. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family."

During the press conference, Waukesha Co. Sheriff Eric Severson focused on finding the motive, but that nothing will justify what happened.

"In these kinds of situations, we all want to know the answer to the question why," Severson said. "And it’s important to the families, it’s important to Roundy’s employees, it’s important to the community, it’s important to us. We try to find answers to why something like this happens. I think it’s important for us to remember that no matter what answer we find, there is no good reason.”

Roundy's Spokesperson James Hyland added during the press briefing:

“This tragedy is devastating, not only to our Roundy’s family, but to the community as well. Our thoughts and prayers go out to family members of the associates involved in this incident”

“These 800 associates are the backbone of our operations. Moving a large amount of product in and out of the facility each day in order to keep Wisconsinites fed," said Hyland.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials said they had already interviewed nearly 150 employees.

