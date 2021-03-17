2 workers shot and killed at Roundy's Oconomowoc facility; suspect identified

OCONOMOWOC — An employee shot and killed two co-workers at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc overnight, before taking his own life after he crashed a vehicle during a police pursuit, according to law enforcement and a union leader.

Sources close to the investigation identified the suspect as 41-year-old Fraron Cornelius of Wauwatosa. A union leader tells TMJ4 News that the two victims and the suspect were all long-time union members and employees at Roundy's. He said they all knew and worked with each other for 20 or more years.

Oconomowoc police say the active tactical situation at the Roundy's distribution center started in the evening hours Tuesday, when the agency received a call of an accident involving foul play. Officers soon learned it was not an accident, but in fact a workplace-related shooting.

TMJ4 spoke with Thomas Bennett, Secretary-Treasurer of Wisconsin Teamsters Joint Council #39 and he confirmed that two union workers died from a shooting at the facility.

Bennet said the two union workers were found in different areas of the building by other union members and managers on site.

"There was a scene that people will never forget," Bennet said.

Bennett said that a janitorial worker and warehouse worker were killed. Both were men in their 40’s. Bennett said other employees witnessed the shooting and tried to save the lives of the victims, but it was too late.

Police say life-saving measures were attempted on the two people but were unsuccessful, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

While searching the scene and gathering information, police say Cornelius's vehicle was located in Milwaukee County and a police pursuit began.

The suspect's vehicle crashed in the area of 92nd and Townsend on the side of a house.

Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

Online record records show Cornelius does not have a criminal record. Cornelius has a traffic citation for speeding on the freeway from 2019, and a civil suit that was dismissed in 2003.

Law enforcement confirmed they searched a home belonging to Cornelius along the 1500 block of North 124th Street, in Wauwatosa.

Roundy's released a statement Wednesday morning:

We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred last night at our Oconomowoc distribution center.



The entire Roundy’s family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to the families of our colleagues during this difficult time.



We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured our facility. Our distribution center will remain closed while the police investigation continues. We are providing counseling services to our associates.



To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation we are referring questions to the Oconomowoc Police Department.

Roundy's employee union released the following statement this morning after the incident: "General Teamsters Local Union No. 200 has heavy hearts this morning and will hold comments until the authorities have fully completed their investigation. The Local Union has been in contact with several of our Roundy’s Union Stewards and Kroger Corporate Management in Cincinnati, Ohio throughout the evening about the situation, and with respect to our Membership and their Families, we offer our sincere thoughts and prayers."

Neighbors who live near Cornelius' home said they never had any issues, and the family at the house kept to themselves. Some would help him out with yard work.

"Never really seemed to off to me. I never would’ve expected that," said Jacob Griffin.

"They've been cordial to us. We've never really had any issues with them. We say 'hi' as we come and go," said Molly Slaber.

"They just seemed like good people dedicated to having her mother live at home in her older years," said another neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

