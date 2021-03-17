'I never would’ve expected that': From neighbors to leaders, people react to Oconomowoc shooting

From neighbors to political leaders, people are reacting after a man shot and killed two co-workers at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc overnight.

Sources close to the investigation identified the suspect as 41-year-old Fraron Cornelius. Police say he killed himself after he crashed his vehicle during a police pursuit.

Neighbors who live near Cornelius' home said they never had any issues, and the family at the house kept to themselves. Some would help him out with yard work.

"Never really seemed to off to me. I never would’ve expected that," said Jacob Griffin.

"They've been cordial to us. We've never really had any issues with them. We say 'hi' as we come and go," said Molly Slaber.

"They just seemed like good people dedicated to having her mother live at home in her older years," said another neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

Gov. Tony Evers posted to social media Wednesday, writing "Our hearts go out to the two workers in Oconomowoc whose lives were taken by gun violence today. Kathy and I are thinking of them, their friends, their family members, and all those affected by this tragedy.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin also took to social media, writing "My heart breaks for the two workers whose lives were taken by tragic gun violence in Oconomowoc. I know everyone in Wisconsin joins me in sending our sympathies to their friends, families and co-workers."

State Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R – Oconomowoc) said that Wednesday marks "one of the saddest St. Patrick’s Days that the 38th Assembly District has ever experienced."

'All of Oconomowoc and the surrounding area grieve with those who lost loved ones. We offer our support and sympathy to all of the workers at the warehouse," Dittrich said.

Dittrich asked residents of the 38th Assembly District to "hold all of those directly affected in your prayers and offer assistance wherever needed. We are a resilient and neighborly community, and although this incident is heartbreaking, I trust that our citizens will unify to bring healing and compassion to all involved.”

Oconomowoc Alderman John Zapfel said he is devastated by the incident.

"I am devastated by the heartbreaking news of the shooting in Oconomowoc this morning, and I send my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed, and my well wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured. I thank the law enforcement of our community for working to keep us safe," Zapfel said in a statement.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas issued the following statement:

“Another senseless act of gun violence in the workplace occurred in our area on Tuesday evening, this time taking the lives of two workers at a supermarket distribution center in Oconomowoc. Following what we must never allow to become an all-too-familiar scene, the person alleged to be responsible for this unspeakable tragedy took his own life. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office joins our entire community in mourning this unnecessary loss of life and in extending our condolences and support to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased. Violence must never be the answer to resolving the conflicts that we encounter in life. What we witnessed last night was a reprehensible act of selfishness, destroying that which can never be rebuilt. As our region moves forward, working to heal from this tragedy, we must rededicate ourselves to the work of ending gun violence in our communities.”

State Rep. Cindi Duchow (R-Delafield) said in a statement, “My heart goes out to the victims of the workplace violence that occurred this morning at the Roundy’s Distribution Facility in Oconomowoc. The co-workers, families and communities of the victims have my sympathies and I know that Lake Country will come together and support their neighbors during this difficult time."

Stephanie Bloomingdale, President of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, said that her heart breaks for the two victims.

“My heart breaks for our two brothers from Teamsters Local 200 who were killed today in a terrible act of workplace violence at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc. Every working person who gets up and goes to work should be able to make it home safely at the end of a shift. The Wisconsin AFL-CIO extends our deepest sympathy to the families of the victims of this tragic incident. We in the Wisconsin union movement also offer our support to each co-worker impacted by this senseless and horrific violence," according to Bloomingdale.

