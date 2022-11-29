Racine dating app suspect spotted at local business, police say

Police say the suspect is in custody. New information is available in this new report.

The man wanted by several police departments for allegedly drugging and stealing from women at bars was spotted on Monday in Franklin, police say. One of the victims later died from injuries, according to authorities, and in that case Tim Olson is viewed by police as a person of interest.

Franklin police said in a statement on Tuesday that Timothy Olson was seen at a business on South 27th. Police ask you to not contact him and instead call 911 to report his location.

As TMJ4 News previously reported, 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, also known as Raina, was hospitalized last Thursday after she became unconscious inside a bar called Powers. It happened just moments after she and a man, who police believed to be Olson, ordered drinks at the bar. Raina later passed away in the hospital.

According to Racine police, Olson, who quickly left the mom of two inside the bar, is linked to a number of crimes against women including in Racine where he drugs them and steals their money.

Police in Racine have put out several alerts about Olson, but he has not yet been found. South Milwaukee police say they're awaiting autopsy results from the medical examiner's office to officially determine Raina's cause of death. However, they are also looking for Olson as a person of interest in connection to her death.

Olson is described as being 6'03" and weighing around 250 pounds. Olson has an arrest warrant on him for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain out of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Olson has connections to Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

How to report information to authorities

If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

