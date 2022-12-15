Public works driver killed in triple fatal crash identified by Medical Examiner's Office

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The name of a Milwaukee public works driver who slammed their truck into cars parked at a Wauwatosa intersection, leaving three people dead, was released by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office Thursday morning.

The 64-year-old woman was identified as Denise Durrah, of Milwaukee. Durrah was one of the three victims killed in the crash.

On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner's Office identified the two other victims who were killed as 85-year-old Paul Woida of Milwaukee and 40-year-old Amy Miller of Cedarburg.

Wauwatosa Police reported a Milwaukee DPW truck was traveling 60-70 mph on Mayfair Road. They said it caused a minor hit-and-run at the Watertown Plank Road intersection. Police said that vehicle did not appear to slow down or stop as it approached traffic near Wisconsin Avenue where it ultimately hit 10 cars.

Three other people were hurt in the crash. Two of them were taken to a local hospital. Authorities did not release an update on their condition on Wednesday.

Milwaukee's DPW sent a statement late Wednesday afternoon noting that while they know the employee assigned to that truck but are waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the identity. DPW said it is cooperating with law enforcement and encouraging witnesses to talk to police.

