Medical examiner identifies 2 of the 3 victims in deadly Wauwatosa crash

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Ofice identified two of three people who died in a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday.

A Milwaukee public works truck slammed into cars parked at an intersection, leaving three people dead, including the truck driver, a 64-year-old woman. Her name has not yet been released.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office reported that 85-year-old Paul Woida of Milwaukee and 40-year-old Amy Miller of Cedarburg also died.

Wauwatosa Police reported a Milwaukee DPW truck was traveling 60-70 mph on Mayfair Road. They said it caused a minor hit and run at the Watertown Plank Road intersection. Police said that vehicle did not appear to slow down or stop as it approached traffic near Wisconsin Avenue where it ultimately hit 10 cars.

Three other people were hurt in the crash. Two of them were taken to a local hospital. Authorities did not release an update on their condition on Wednesday.

Milwaukee's DPW sent a statement late Wednesday afternoon noting that while they know the employee assigned to that truck but are waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the identity. DPW said it is cooperating with law enforcement and encouraging witnesses to talk to police.

