Proposed legislation would regulate food truck operations in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff and Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa proposed new legislation last week, regulating food trucks in Milwaukee. The legislation is expected to be discussed in a Licenses Committee meeting Tuesday and then with the Public Safety and Health Committee on Thursday.

The proposed ordinance, according to a news release from Brostoff and Zamarripa, would create different zone types for food trucks, and limit when they can be parked in certain areas.

Under the proposed legislation, two zones would be created: Type 1 and Type 2. In Type 1 zones, food trucks would not be able to operate between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. and would not be allowed to park in the same spot for more than six hours in a 12-hour period.

Type 2 zones would have limitations as to how many food trucks could be parked in that zone at once. There would also be an application process for those interested in securing a parking space.

According to a news release, the legislation would also prohibit food trucks from parking within 50 feet of a restaurant without a drive-through facility. That restriction, however, could be waived with approval from the Council.

Food truck owners would also be required to provide trash cans for customers and pick up litter around their space.

“Right now the city’s options are too narrow when it comes to regulating food trucks. It’s either ignore the problem until it gets too bad or enact a heavy-handed ban. We want to move away from that and instead have a system of regulatory guidance and structure that outlines how food trucks should be operating like we do for bars and restaurants. We believe this will provide greater clarity and support for those good operators currently in business, while also providing the city mechanisms to deal with the small handful of bad actors,” said Alderman Brostoff.

“Ald. Brostoff and I agree that bans are not the way to go. We want to support our food trucks while also making sure our constituents are safe, which is why we have done the heavy lifting and put together comprehensive and progressive legislation that outlines how we expect food truck operators to conduct their business, and allow for the creation of food truck zones,” said Alderwoman Zamarripa.

