Milwaukee Common Council passes temporary ban for food trucks on part of Water Street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Common Council passed a temporary food truck restriction on part of Water Street after concerns surrounding multiple issues.

The pause applies to the east and west sides of Water Street between Knapp Street and Pleasant Street. It lasts until May 31 and gives city leaders time to develop a comprehensive policy.

"It'll create a better system for progressive punishment for folks who are bad actors and are hurting the city, and it also makes it clear for the good actors of how to best operate in our city," said Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, who represents District 3 including Water Street.

Brostoff has said this area is seeing issues with "bad actors" in the food truck space including excessive littering, nearby property being smashed, and an increased amount of grease left behind.

The change comes just as the Bucks begin their playoff run.

Water Street regularly sees a handful of food trucks. During weekends and big events, more of them show up.

Brostoff has said the ongoing issues put a strain on police and the health department.

TMJ4 News talked with some food truck operators just off of Water Street who disagree with the move.

"The ones that are making it bad for everybody else. They have to be singled out," said Leon Schwartz who owns The Iron Pig.

Schwartz says food truck operators need to take responsibility for their businesses. He believes more regulations will hurt those who are good neighbors.

"Instead of grouping all food trucks together under one umbrella, they need to take care of the bad apples. Whether that's the health department showing up at 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, 2:00 in the morning that's what they're gonna have to do," Schwartz said.

It is not clear yet what the citywide policy will look like.

