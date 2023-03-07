New food truck park to open this summer on Milwaukee's west side

MILWAUKEE — It may not look like much now, but in just a couple of months, an old abandoned area near 38th and Vilet will turn into a food truck park that will become a hub for local entrepreneurs.

Mario Diaz says he was inspired to develop the food truck park, which will be called 'Minka', based on his journey of opening and owning his own restaurant Tricicilo Peru in West Milwaukee.

"​I wanted to help different small businesses doing what I did," said Diaz.

After moving from Peru to Milwaukee six years ago, Diaz started making and selling Peruvian cuisine from his food truck for three years. That experience eventually led him to open his own business.

"​I learned about the business model, I know how hard it is," said Diaz. "Being a small business, we don't have a lot of resources to put our name out there."

Now six years later, he wants to help other food truck owners succeed. Located across from his restaurant, Minka will become a place where eight food truck owners will be able to sell their products to customers.

"When you're a food truck operator, you usually travel around the city, you need to pay extra fees to be part of events, so it makes it even harder," said Diaz. "I'm looking to have Mexican food, barbecue, hamburgers, vegan options."

With outdoor seating, bars, entertainment, and more, Diaz hopes this one-stop shop will be the perfect place to give food truck owners the experience they need to take their talents to the next level.

"Collaboration and bringing the community together is the goal of this project."

The food truck park is expected to open this summer in June.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip