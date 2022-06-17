Police now investigating Sandra Eckert's disappearance as a homicide

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police Department announced it's now investigating Sandra Eckert's disappearance as a homicide and they have identified two people of interest.

Sandy Eckert was last seen at her home in Franklin on March 26, 2021.

Eckert's daughter said she spoke with her mom on Facetime the day she went missing. When Eckert didn't show up to Easter brunch, her daughter went to Franklin police and reported her missing.

A few weeks later, investigators searched Sandy's home. Franklin Police say they took some electronic devices and other evidence. The search warrant remains sealed because the investigation is still active.

Previous coverage:



The day after the search, TMJ4 News went to the home and spoke with Sandy's husband, Wes. He said following an argument, Sandy took off in his car—a 2005 Dodge Stratus. The car was last seen in Muskego on March 27, 2021. Franklin Police say they have searched bodies of water near where the car was last seen.

"She comes down with a coat on, and the last thing she said was, you'll hear from my lawyer," Wes Eckert told TMJ4 News on April 16, 2021.

On Friday, June 17, Franklin police confirmed to TMJ4 that they were now investigating Eckert's disappearance as a homicide and they are looking for two people of interest.

