Franklin police search for missing 70-year-old woman

Franklin police are searching for a 70-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.

Police said Sandra Eckert was last seen on Friday, March 26 at 11:30 p.m. near her home on S. North Cape Road in Franklin.

Eckert was last seen wearing black leggings, colorful tennis shoes, and a North Carolina Tarheels jacket.

Eckert's car is also missing. She drives a 2005 Dodge Stratus with a Wisconsin license plate 319LGT.

Her cell phone, social media and bank accounts have been inactive since she went missing.

Anyone with information about Eckert's whereabouts is asked to contact Franklin police at (414) 425-2522

