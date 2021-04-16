'If anybody sees her, send her home': Husband of missing Franklin woman, Sandra Eckert, speaks out

FRANKLIN — Sandra Eckert, 70 of Franklin, disappeared three weeks ago.

Her husband, Wes Eckert, is speaking out for the first time since her disappearance.

It comes less than 24 hours after Franklin police and investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Crime Laboratory searched the home Sandra and Wes share on North Cape Road, near Country Dale School.

“If anybody sees her, send her home,” said Wes Eckert. “Send her home for her kids. Not so much for me, but for the kids. It’s no secret we didn’t get along, but we live together and made a family. This is especially hard on my kids.”

Wes says he had nothing to do with Sandra’s disappearance. He and Sandra have been together for more than 40 years, and have four children and three grandchildren.

“My mom recently died,” said Wes. “Sandra and I had an argument over my mother’s will. She wanted me to contest it, and I said I wouldn’t it. The last thing Sandra said to me was that I will hear from her lawyer. I convinced her to go upstairs and go to bed. I said we’d talk in the morning.”

That was March 26, the same night Sandra was last seen at home.

Fast forward three weeks, and investigators showed up at Wes’ door Thursday night to scour the house and property.

“Investigators may have blown it,” said Wes. “Wouldn’t you search right away? I’m the low-hanging fruit here, and if I did something sinister, shouldn’t they have been on it right away? They tore through my property. They have a mile of yellow tape that I’m left to take down. It’s been scary for our neighbors.”

Wes says Sandra must have gotten up in the middle of the night while he was sleeping, and left the house. He says she took his old car, because he had her car keys.

“She had an extra key to my car and I didn’t know it,” said Wes.

The car, a 2005 Dodge Stratus, was last spotted around 3 a.m. on March 27 by a Muskego police officer.

Sandra’s cell phone, social media and bank accounts have not been used since she was last seen.

“She had some cash, but how long is that going to last?” Wes asked. “I agree she wouldn’t leave her kids or grandkids. At first, I just thought she was trying to show me a lesson.”

The family is offering a $10,000 reward and created the website helpfindsandy.com, with the hopes of getting some credible tips.

Wes admits that his children have questioned him.

“They’re being supportive, but every so often they come out and ask me if I killed mom,” said Wes. “That’s not the case.”

Franklin police are leading this case and say they can’t provide any details because it is an active investigation. But they urge anyone with any information to give them a call.

As this mystery grows, Sandra’s family and friends are left going through the unthinkable.

