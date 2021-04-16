Franklin police search missing woman's property

FRANKLIN — Authorities have launched an investigation at a home in Franklin Thursday evening, but have not yet announced why.

Franklin police haven't specified the exact reason they're outside the home, just telling us it's an ongoing investigation.

What we do know is this house belongs to 70-year-old Sandra Eckert. Friday marks three weeks since she went missing.

One thing to know about Eckert is that when she went missing, so did her car – a gray 2005 Dodge Stratus with the license plate 319LGT.

The car was last seen at 3 a.m. by Muskego police on March 27, the day after she went missing.

Police say her cellphone, social media and bank accounts have been inactive since she was last seen.

The family has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading them back to their loved one.

They've even created a website, helpfindsandy.com.

Police say if you have any information to contact them right away at (414) 425-2522.

