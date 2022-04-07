Family seeks answers one year after Sandra Eckert's disappearance

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — All around Kelsey Eckert's home are reminders of her mom, Sandy.

Sandy Eckert was last seen at her home in Franklin on March 26, 2021.

"This has been a year, and the worst year of my life," Kelsey Eckert said. "Because on top of losing my mom, I have to solve a crime."

Eckert said she spoke with her mom on Facetime the day she went missing. When Sandy didn't show up for Easter brunch a few days later, that's when Eckert went to Franklin Police. She said her mom would never skip out on her kids or grandchildren.

A few weeks later, investigators searched Sandy's home. Franklin Police say they took some electronic devices and other evidence. The search warrant remains sealed because the investigation is still active.

The day after the search, TMJ4 News went to the home and spoke with Sandy's husband, Wes. He said following an argument, Sandy took off in his car—a 2005 Dodge Stratus. The car was last seen in Muskego on March 27, 2021. Franklin Police say they have searched bodies of water near where the car was last seen.

"She comes down with a coat on, and the last thing she said was, you'll hear from my lawyer," Wes Eckert told TMJ4 News on April 16, 2021.

Kelsey Eckert says her mom's disappearance has torn her family apart. She said she no longer speaks to her father, Wes.

"I feel like that interview was pretty self-incriminating," she said.

TMJ4 News went back to speak with Wes Eckert on Wednesday. He did not want to speak on camera, but maintains he had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance.

To be clear, no one has ever been charged in this case. Franklin police say they continue to investigate all leads and tips.

"The missing person case has touched the hearts of the officers and investigators working it and our goal is to determine exactly what happened to Mrs. Eckert," Franklin Police wrote in part in an emailed statement. "We understand how difficult this must be for the family and the community can be key in this investigation."

Dozens of family and friends turned out for a vigil in Sandy's honor last spring.

In the meantime, Kelsey Eckert has thrown herself into the investigation. She is taking notes, checking records, consulting experts and more.

"Someone knows something, someone heard something, someone saw something," she said. "So, I just keep begging that someone will come forward because I would do the same if God forbid anyone else was in this situation."

She says soon a billboard will go up with Sandy's information near 1-41 and Silver Spring Drive.

She also recently got a tattoo on her arm in her mom's handwriting—"strength and fortitude." It was from a note she says Sandy wrote her for her 17th birthday.

"I got that tattoo to try to remind myself to be strong and just keep fighting for the answers she deserves," Eckert said.

If you have any information, contact Franklin Police at 414-425-2522. You can also visit the family's website, HelpFindSandy.com. There is a $50,000 reward.

