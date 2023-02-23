Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parking structure partially collapses at Bayshore Mall, TMJ4 crews confirm

It's unclear whether anyone was injured.
Breaking news cuttin: Bayshore partial garage collapse
Poster image (1).jpg
Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 15:03:34-05

GLENDALE, Wis. — A floor of a Bayshore parking structure collapsed Thursday afternoon, according to TMJ4's crews on the scene.

Watch team coverage on TMJ4 News:

As of now, there are very few details about the incident. We are working to learn more.

Watch: Interview with someone who parked in the garage

Witness describes partial garage collapse

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the collapse.

Roads in the area are being closed off as traffic is being diverted out of the area.

Crews appear to be digging some of the snow out of the structure.

Poster image (43).jpg
Crews digging out snow and rubble from garage.
332987435_517454873804878_4327302094917550870_n (1).jpg
A photo of a crushed car at the Bayshore parking structure.

TMJ4 News has spoken to several people on the scene who say they had cars inside and have no idea when it will be safe to retrieve them if they haven't been crushed.

The news comes after a heavy snow/ice storm Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas got up to a foot of snow while other areas got little snow but plenty of ice.

Resized_IMG_5998(1)_22122145644268.JPEG
The collapsed portion of the parking structure.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News