Parking structure partially collapses at Bayshore Mall, TMJ4 crews confirm

GLENDALE, Wis. — A floor of a Bayshore parking structure collapsed Thursday afternoon, according to TMJ4's crews on the scene.

As of now, there are very few details about the incident. We are working to learn more.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the collapse.

Roads in the area are being closed off as traffic is being diverted out of the area.

Crews appear to be digging some of the snow out of the structure.

TMJ4 Crews digging out snow and rubble from garage.

Sid Arthur A photo of a crushed car at the Bayshore parking structure.

TMJ4 News has spoken to several people on the scene who say they had cars inside and have no idea when it will be safe to retrieve them if they haven't been crushed.

The news comes after a heavy snow/ice storm Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas got up to a foot of snow while other areas got little snow but plenty of ice.

Jared Spiegelhoff The collapsed portion of the parking structure.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

