MPD releases edited video of in-custody death, station lobby shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) released two edited videos on Friday of the in-custody death of Keishon Thomas, as well as the District 5 lobby shooting.

The first incident (YouTube link) happened on Feb. 23. Thomas was pulled over by police near 22nd and Capitol for a traffic violation around 1:55 a.m. There was a warrant for him tied to other traffic violations, so he was arrested and taken to District 5.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said drugs were also recovered. In the officer's body camera video, Thomas is heard saying, "I ate the little, the little smoke I had."

District 5 bookers conducted multiple cell checks, but shortly before 6 p.m., Thomas was found unresponsive. Despite life-saving measures, Thomas was pronounced dead, police said.

Two days later on Feb. 25, Thomas' friend, 23-year-old Darreon Parker-Bell, went into the District 5 lobby and opened fire, according to video released by police Friday (YouTube link).

MPD

Surveillance video shows the moment when Parker-Bell pulled out a handgun and fired one round at the ground before firing another shot at an officer. A third shot was fired towards the counter.

Surveillance video then shows an officer fire back at Parker-Bell, who then fled the scene.

MPD

Officers followed Parker-Bell to the 2900 block of N 6th Street, where multiple officers fired and hit him several times, according to police.

The 23-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to the hospital with non fatal injuries. No one else was injured during the incident. The firearm was recovered.

MPD

After two weeks in the hospital, Parker-Bell was moved to the Milwaukee County Jail.

He is facing one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon in addition to seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety following the Feb. 25 incident.

