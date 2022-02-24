Medical examiner responds to Milwaukee Police Department District 5 following man's death

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirms to TMJ4 News they were called to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) District 5 police station for a deceased man Wednesday night.

Police say the man who died in police custody was 20-years-old.

The medical examiner says they responded to the police station at 2920 Vel R. Phillips shortly before 6:30 p.m.

:: BREAKING NOW @tmj4: @MilwaukeePolice to address "critical incident" soon at District 5.



What we know:



5:57pm: MPD calls show "dead on entry" at District 5



Milwaukee Fire Med6 called to D5



6:19pm: Adult male pronounced dead by Med6



6:26pm: @mkemedexamine called to D5 pic.twitter.com/6vyb121yGa — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) February 24, 2022

Three officers were suspended.

The Milwaukee Police Department hosted a press conference Wednesday night outside the police station. Watch:

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip