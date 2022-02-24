Watch
Medical examiner responds to Milwaukee Police Department District 5 following man's death

Milwaukee Police Department
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirms to TMJ4 News they were called to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) District 5 police station for a deceased man Wednesday night.

Police say the man who died in police custody was 20-years-old.

The medical examiner says they responded to the police station at 2920 Vel R. Phillips shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Three officers were suspended.

The Milwaukee Police Department hosted a press conference Wednesday night outside the police station. Watch:

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

