Family identifies Darreon Parker-Bell as District 5 gunman

MILWAUKEE — The family of Milwaukee resident Darreon Parker-Bell has confirmed that he is the man who went into Milwaukee Police's District 5 building last Friday and opened fire.

Parker-Bell's mother, Lisa Bell, told TMJ4 News that her son was not in the right state of mind following the death of his close friend, Keishon Thomas.

Thomas died in police custody, at District 5, last Wednesday. Waukesha Police are investigating his death.

Ms. Bell said that her son, distraught by the death of his friend and the recent deaths of family members, likely went into the district station expecting to be killed by the police. She said she believes Parker-Bell didn't feel like he had anything to live for.

Parker-Bell's uncle, Junior, said he's thankful that no officers were injured during the shooting and that his nephew's actions were wrong. Junior, like Ms. Bell, also believes that Parker-Bell did not expect to leave the police station alive.

Junior said his nephew had been upset that, in his belief, police were not providing information quickly enough about the death of Thomas.

According to Waukesha Police, the outside agency investigating Thomas' death, they're still waiting for toxicology reports from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office before they release the results of their investigation. Waukesha Police said it sometimes takes six to eight weeks to receive those results.

According to Parker-Bell's family, he's in stable condition in the hospital, though they haven't been able to speak with him.

It's not fully clear what happened before the shooting at District 5 last Friday.

According to Ms. Bell, her son had been sent home from work early.

That same morning, Parker-Bell posted a comment on his Facebook page that read "Count down start now." The comment was posted above a news article about the death of his friend, Keishon Thomas.

According to court records, Parker-Bell was convicted in 2019 for endangering safety with a dangerous weapon. The severity of the charge is a misdemeanor, and Parker-Bell was sentenced to 75 hours of community service. He has no other convictions on his record.

Police Chief Jeffery Norman said at a press briefing last Friday that around 3 p.m., the suspect entered the District 5 headquarters at MLK Drive and Locust. Community members were in the lobby when he entered, the chief said.

That's when police say the suspect opened fire at MPD staff. A Milwaukee police officer returned fire, and the suspect ran away, the chief said.

Officers followed the suspect to the 2900 block of N 6th Street, where multiple officers fired and hit the suspect several times.

Chief Norman said the 23-year-old Milwaukee man is now in the hospital with non fatal injuries. No one else was injured during the incident. The firearm was recovered.

The officers are now on administrative duty and West Allis police are investigating since it is an officer-involved shooting. The officers are identified as follows:

41-year-old male officer with over 4 years of service,

37-year-old male officer with over 14 years of service,

37-year-old male officer with over 10 years of service,

35-year-old male officer with over four years of service,

33-year-old male officer with over seven years of service,

32-year-old male officer with over 5 years of service and,

27-year-old male officer with over 9 years of service.

In response to the shooting at District 5, the Milwaukee Police Association said officers are stunned that escalating violence against police would come right into one of their own buildings.

“They’re shocked. They’re angry," said Andrew Wagner, the president of the association.

“No officer wants to fire their weapon, ever. We had a number of officers that did [on Friday] and that’s traumatic as well," he said.

There has been a jump in violence against police this year in Milwaukee.

Last month, two Milwaukee Police officers and a Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy were shot multiple times in separate incidents. All three survived.

"We keep encouraging them that we know most of the community has their back," said Wagner. "Poll after poll shows that; that they [the public] respect law enforcement and that they’re there for them.”

