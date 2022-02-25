Watch
Large police response to shooting outside MPD's District 5 building

TMJ4
The scene outside MPD's District 5 building.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 17:32:53-05

MILWAUKEE — A large Milwaukee police force responded to a shooting outside MPD's District 5 building at MLK Drive and Locust Friday evening.

TMJ4 News crews there saw more than two dozen officers outside the facility, including an MPD command vehicle.

This is the same District 5 building where 20-year-old Keishon Thomas died while in custody on Wednesday. MPD suspended three officers in connection to that death on Friday.

Official logs show two Milwaukee Fire Department responses blocks from each other near District 5's building. Logs also confirm a shooting near the building. MFD confirms they transported one shooting victim from the area of 6th and Locust just after 3 p.m.

The medical examiner tells us they have not been called to the scene, meaning no one has died.

We are working to confirm what happened. Check back for updates.

