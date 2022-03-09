Alleged MPD District 5 shooter released from hospital, taken to MKE Co. Jail

MILWAUKEE — Darreon Parker Bell, the man charged with opening fire at MPD District 5, has been released from the hospital and taken to the Milwaukee County Jail.

Records show Bell was moved into Milwaukee County Jail's custody on Tuesday after spending almost two weeks at the hospital.

Bell is accused of going to MPD District 5 on February 25 and opening fire at officers. A criminal complaint says he then ran from the scene and police shot him.

Bell had been asking about his friend Keishon Thomas, who died in custody a week earlier.

According to Milwaukee County Jail records, Bell is in custody and being held on a $250,000 bail. He is facing one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon in addition to seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety following the February 25 incident.

