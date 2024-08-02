MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman will not be Austin's next Chief of Police

MILWAUKEE — The City of Austin, Texas named Lisa Davis its new chief of police on Friday, passing over Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, the other finalist.

TMJ4 News first reported that Norman had applied for the Austin chief job back in June.

At that time, MPD said in an emailed statement that they "acknowledge that Chief Jeffrey Norman is an applicant for the Austin, Texas Police Chief position," and that his "applicant status has no bearing on the Chief’s commitment to the City of Milwaukee, and the safety and well-being of all residents."

On July 16, the City of Austin announced that Norman and Davis, the current assistant police chief in Cincinnati, were the two finalists for the job.

A week later, on July 23, both Norman and Austin participated in a "meet and greet" event at Austin's Palmer Event Center.

At the beginning of August, TMJ4's sister station in Texas reported details surrounding Norman's reputation with the LGBTQ+ community in that city.

According to KXAN, when Chief Norman and Davis met with residents, Norman failed to meet with the Lesbian and Gay Peace Officers Association, while Davis did meet with that group.

The station says it reached out to Chief Norman for comment, and while he responded, KXAN says Norman did not address questions around why he did not meet with the group.

Norman instead highlighted Milwaukee Police's efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Norman joined the Milwaukee police force in 1996. He was sworn in as police chief in 2021.

During Norman's time at the helm, homicides have dropped by 40% since its peak in 2022, according to MPD data.

