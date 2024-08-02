As Chief Norman seeks Austin job, some concerned over reputation with LGBTQ+ community, report says

As Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman continues to seek the same job in Austin, Texas, TMJ4's sister station in Texas has learned new details surrounding Norman's reputation with the LGBTQ+ community in that city.

According to KXAN, when Chief Norman and another finalist for the Austin job met with residents last week, Norman failed to meet with the Lesbian and Gay Peace Officers Association.

The other candidate for the job did meet with that group.

The station says it reached out to Chief Norman for comment, and while he responded, KXAN says Norman did not address questions around why he did not meet with the group.

Norman instead highlighted Milwaukee Police's efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community.

“As Chief, I am committed to serving our entire community equally and I look forward to working with the APD LGBTQia+ liaison(s), LGBTQia+ community stakeholders and supporters to look for more opportunities to support and engage in the city of Austin community,” Norman told KXAN.

