MLK in MKE: Fighting injustice through learning, reading and connecting

MILWAUKEE — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy will be celebrated all across our city today, and you're invited to join in.

One place where that's happening is the MLK Library on Locust Street.

For the first time in two years, people are invited to be there in person to celebrate and honor Dr. King's legacy, by fighting injustice through learning, reading and connecting.

To underline Dr. King's fight for voting rights and equality, today at this branch you can get help registering to vote or learn how to update your registration, in time for the spring election.

There will be food, live performances, music and plenty of educational activities for kids. New this year - something for adults - free calendars and journals and space to reflect. It's meant to encourage you to implement Dr. King's message in your life by setting goals and plans for the year, based on his message of love, hope and civil rights.

Things get started at 9 a.m. Click here to see the schedule of events.

