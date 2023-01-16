MLK in MKE: Non-profit helping students stay on track and graduate high school

MILWAUKEE — A local school will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting a day of service.

We're at Carson Academy of Science where in just a few hours, hundreds of volunteers are expected to make their way on campus to kick off a day of service in honor of the Martin Luther King holiday.

In a partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools, City Year brings its national day of service to the Brew City. City Year is a non-profit organization that works with public schools across the country and places 18-24 year olds on the ground, offering what it calls student, classroom and school support with the goal of helping students stay on track and graduate high school.

Right now, we don't know exactly what the service project is, but we're told it is designed to "reinvigorate the school". Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley are among those who will be participating. This year's project is set to kick off at 8:15 a.m.

