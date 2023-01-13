Watch Now
6 ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee

Here are some fun, interesting and educational ways to spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 in the Milwaukee area
Charles Knoblock/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A passerby watches men who say they belong to Milwaukee Citizens Council park a trailer bearing a sign reading "Luther King at Communist Training School" outside Union Hall at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Nov. 24, 1965. The Rev. Martin Luther King was addressing a student forum at UW-M at the time. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 13:38:09-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is hosting a number of events for this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday, Jan. 16. Here are some ways you can celebrate the person and remember the movement:

Free admission to America's Black Holocaust Museum

  • America's Black Holocaust Museum is offering free admission on Community Day, on Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at 401 W. North Ave.
  • More info on their website

39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration

  • "Working Toward a World of Peace" is the theme of this year's event
  • Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center at 929 N. Water St.
  • 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 16
  • More info on their website

King Day celebration at Milwaukee Public Library's King Branch

  • Entertainment and activities: music, dance, poetry, trivia and hands-on activities for all ages
  • 310 W. Locust St.
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 16
  • More info on Facebook

YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

  • The YMCA will host a Deliberate Dialogues series
  • Potawatomi Hotel & Casino at 1721 W. Canal St.
  • 7:30-9 a.m. on Jan. 16
  • More info on their website

Wisconsin Black Historical Society’s guided tour

  • 2620 W. Center St.
  • Clayborn Benson leads a tour starting at 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, costs $10
  • Free showing of documentary “King: A Filmed Record … Montgomery To Memphis” starts at 1:30 p.m.
  • More on their website

Milwaukee Bucks' Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. game day

  • Milwaukee Bucks play Indiana Pacers on Jan. 16
  • Milwaukee area nonprofits are setting up outside of Section 228
  • Nonprofits include 100 Black Men of Milwaukee, African American Breastfeeding Network, Groundwork Milwaukee, Public Allies Wisconsin, Safe & Sound and WestCare Wisconsin
  • At halftime, the Bucks will recognize the 18 winners of We Energies’ annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speech Contest.
  • More on their website

