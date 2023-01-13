6 ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is hosting a number of events for this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday, Jan. 16. Here are some ways you can celebrate the person and remember the movement:

Free admission to America's Black Holocaust Museum

America's Black Holocaust Museum is offering free admission on Community Day, on Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 401 W. North Ave.

More info on their website

39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration

"Working Toward a World of Peace" is the theme of this year's event

Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center at 929 N. Water St.

4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 16

More info on their website

King Day celebration at Milwaukee Public Library's King Branch

Entertainment and activities: music, dance, poetry, trivia and hands-on activities for all ages

310 W. Locust St.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 16

More info on Facebook

YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The YMCA will host a Deliberate Dialogues series

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino at 1721 W. Canal St.

7:30-9 a.m. on Jan. 16

More info on their website

Wisconsin Black Historical Society’s guided tour

2620 W. Center St.

Clayborn Benson leads a tour starting at 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, costs $10

Free showing of documentary “King: A Filmed Record … Montgomery To Memphis” starts at 1:30 p.m.

More on their website

Milwaukee Bucks' Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. game day

Milwaukee Bucks play Indiana Pacers on Jan. 16

Milwaukee area nonprofits are setting up outside of Section 228

Nonprofits include 100 Black Men of Milwaukee, African American Breastfeeding Network, Groundwork Milwaukee, Public Allies Wisconsin, Safe & Sound and WestCare Wisconsin

At halftime, the Bucks will recognize the 18 winners of We Energies’ annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speech Contest.

More on their website

