6 ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is hosting a number of events for this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday, Jan. 16. Here are some ways you can celebrate the person and remember the movement:
Free admission to America's Black Holocaust Museum
- America's Black Holocaust Museum is offering free admission on Community Day, on Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at 401 W. North Ave.
- More info on their website
39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration
- "Working Toward a World of Peace" is the theme of this year's event
- Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center at 929 N. Water St.
- 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 16
- More info on their website
King Day celebration at Milwaukee Public Library's King Branch
- Entertainment and activities: music, dance, poetry, trivia and hands-on activities for all ages
- 310 W. Locust St.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 16
- More info on Facebook
YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
- The YMCA will host a Deliberate Dialogues series
- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino at 1721 W. Canal St.
- 7:30-9 a.m. on Jan. 16
- More info on their website
Wisconsin Black Historical Society’s guided tour
- 2620 W. Center St.
- Clayborn Benson leads a tour starting at 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, costs $10
- Free showing of documentary “King: A Filmed Record … Montgomery To Memphis” starts at 1:30 p.m.
- More on their website
Milwaukee Bucks' Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. game day
- Milwaukee Bucks play Indiana Pacers on Jan. 16
- Milwaukee area nonprofits are setting up outside of Section 228
- Nonprofits include 100 Black Men of Milwaukee, African American Breastfeeding Network, Groundwork Milwaukee, Public Allies Wisconsin, Safe & Sound and WestCare Wisconsin
- At halftime, the Bucks will recognize the 18 winners of We Energies’ annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speech Contest.
- More on their website