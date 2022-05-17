Milwaukee police, FBI requests public's help to obtain video evidence from Water Street shootings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) and FBI are requesting the public's help in obtaining any videos or pictures that may assist in the investigation of multiple shootings on Water Street on Friday.

The streak of violence peaked during and after the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 on Friday, when 21 people were shot in several shootings near the Deer District. The shootings took place on the 1100 block of N. Martin Luther King Dr. and the 1100 block of N. Water St.

MPD arrested 11 people linked to the shootings. They range in age from 19 to 35. Eleven guns were recovered in total. Ten of those were from the 17-person shooting on Water, and nine of the guns were fired.

Officials shared this surveillance video of one person shot around 10:30 Friday night on Water Street. This is about 40 minutes prior to the shooting that hurt 17 people.

MPD says they want to ensure all those responsible are identified and held accountable. Here is what law enforcement is asking for:

When: All media collected before, during, and after the shooting.

Where: 1100 block of N. Water Street and area immediately adjacent.

Media: Any video, photos, social media posts, or any other type of electronic media of the event.

MPD and FBI are accepting tips and digital media depicting the shootings on Water Street. You can provide any information by contacting Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Click here to see surveillance of suspects wanted in the shooting that occurred on Friday around 10:32 p.m. on Water.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Tuesday that MPD will step up enforcement of the city's curfew law already in place.

The announcement came during a press conference with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. Since Friday, more than 30 people have been shot.

Milwaukee police to engage in 'enhanced enforcement' of citywide curfew for those under 17

Young people under the age of 17 must be off the streets and out of public spaces by 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends.

MPD will engage in "enhanced enforcement" of the city curfew at the mayor's direction not only downtown, but in neighborhoods.

