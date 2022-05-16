Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner investigates 18 homicides in 15 days

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office investigated 18 homicides in just over two weeks, the office announced Monday.

The victims' ages range from 14 years old to 52 years old, according to a tweet from the medical examiner.

With the warmer weather has come increased gun violence across the Milwaukee area.

The streak of violence peaked during and after the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 on Friday, when 21 people were shot in several shootings near the Deer District. So far all of the victims in those incidents have survived.

Three people were shot and killed in separate shootings that same night across the city. Two deadly shootings happened near 22nd and Keefe, while the third happened near Vel R. Phillips and Vienna.

Three people were shot and killed overnight Sunday, including one in which an off-duty Cleveland police officer shot and killed a suspect during an attempted armed robbery suspect, according to police.

Eighteen homicides in 15 days. Ages range from 14 - 52. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 16, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip