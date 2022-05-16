Off-duty Cleveland police officer shoots, kills armed robbery suspect: MPD

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says an off-duty Cleveland police officer shot and killed a suspect in self-defense during an attempted armed robbery overnight Sunday.

Milwaukee police said in a statement Monday that the incident, which they initially described as a homicide, happened just after 12:19 a.m. Sunday at 17th and Vliet streets.

A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen died at the scene of the shooting and was in possession of a firearm, police said.

MPD is seeking two other people in connection to the attempted armed robbery.

Police did not identify the 38-year-old Cleveland police officer nor the 17 year old.

The off-duty officer was not injured during the shooting, Cleveland police tell us.

The deadly shooting is one of three overnight Sunday in the city. Milwaukee police said the second incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near 20th and Lincoln. A 28-year-old man was shot and killed. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation.

Police say the third shooting happened near 11th and Rogers, just a few blocks away from where the 28-year-old was killed.

The incidents come just days after a total of 21 people were shot and injured during incidents near the Deer District during Game 6 of the Milwaukee Bucks v. Boston Celtics on Friday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip