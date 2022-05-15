Three killed in Milwaukee overnight, including one teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after three people were shot and killed overnight.

The first shooting involves a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of N. 17th Street around 12:19 a.m. Officials said the teen died on the scene.

Officials said the incident may have been robbery-related, and the teenager was armed at the time he was killed.

The second incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near 20th and Lincoln. A 28-year-old man was shot and died on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation.

Finally, police say a third shooting happened near 11th and Rogers, just a few blocks away from where the 28-year-old was killed.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms they were called to the scene, but police have not shared any details regarding this incident.

Officers are continuing to investigate these incidents and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

