Medical examiner called to 22nd and Keefe for 2 different shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) was called to the area of 22nd and Keefe for two separate shootings on Friday.

MCMEO says they were called to the area two times within hours of one another.

The first shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m.

The second happened shortly before 7 p.m. Milwaukee police say the victim of that fatal shooting was a 33-year-old Milwaukee man.

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

